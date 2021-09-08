Shreveport Parents Arrested After Berating School Principal

CPSO: HOLMAN, MELISSA

Three parents of students at a Shreveport middle school have been arrested after being verbally and physically hostile towards the school's principal. The heated altercation allegedly stemmed from a late school bus.

CPSO: CHRISTENSEN, KAREN

The incident took place at Donnie Bickham Middle School just after 5:00pm Tuesday (9/7/21). 29-year-old Karen Christensen and 30-year-old Melissa Holman screamed profanities at the principal complaining about a late school bus. After explaining to the angry pair that she (the principal) had no control over the busses running late, she felt threatened, and retreated to her car to leave. When she tried to pull out of her parking spot, Holman blocked her in while 32-year-old Jeffrey McClain began banging on her window. The principal then called the police.

CPSO: MCCLAIN, JEFFREY

Christensen and McClain were arrested at their homes in Shreveport Tuesday. Holman was also tracked down and arrested her at her home in Mooringsport Wednesday (9/8/21) afternoon. All three were booked into Caddo Correctional Center charged with Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Filed Under: cpso, harassment, principal, Shreveport
Categories: Local News
