North Louisiana Man Arrested on 298 Counts of Child Pornography

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Bossier Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Bossier City man for Possessing Pornography Involving Juveniles.

Ralph Pondell, 73, of Bossier City was being investigated by detectives for possessing pornography involving juveniles after receiving a cyber-tip. A search warrant was obtained and executed at his home during the investigation.

Detectives found Pondell in possession of 298 images of pornography involving juveniles after forensic downloads of his electronic devices. Pondell was arrested and charged with 298 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

He was transported to the Bossier Max. Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office continue to aggressively investigate child sexual abuse cases with the ICAC team, the Attorney General’s Office, and with the aid of the latest technology. They encourage anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crimes against children to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.Bond has been set in this case at $550,000.