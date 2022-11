LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A high school in Lafayette was locked down on Tuesday after an online threat was discovered against an administrator.

Northside High School was briefly under lockdown on Tuesday, according to Lafayette Police, in order to ensure a safe environment as they secured the school. The threat, made via social media, was claimed that a particular administrator would be shot.

LPD investigators with the Youth Services Section are still investigating the incident.

"The Lafayette Police Department would like to emphasize that false information or false social media threats of violence will never be tolerated under any circumstances," LPD said in a statement. "These situations that have occurred this week in our school systems, are affecting everyone in the community and must stop. The Lafayette Police Department will continue to enforce all laws pertaining to these types of situations."

Separate Incident Leads to Arrest

On October 10, Paul Breaux Middle School was placed under lockdown after a bomb threat was made. LPD has announced that a student from the school has been arrested and charged with terrorizing for the incident.

A charge of terrorizing comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law. There have been several students arrested for terrorizing this year as the Lafayette Parish School System and law enforcement have cracked down on those threats.

