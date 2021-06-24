An administrator at a state university will serve an important role in the college softball world over the next three years.

Dr. Haley Taitano, who currently serves as Deputy Athletic Director at Northwestern St. University, has been appointed to the NCAA Softball Rules Committee.

Taitano, who will assume the position of FCS Senior Woman Administrator on July 1, will serve in that capacity until August of 2024.

A former pole vault record holder as a Northwestern St. track and field standout, Taitano served three years as associate athletic director for external affairs before moving on to her current position as Deputy Athletic Director.

Taitano, a four-year participant as a pole vaulter for the Lady Demons, held the Northwestern St. women’s school record with an 11-6 ¼ clearance at the 2006 Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, a mark that stood until 2018.

A former assistant track and field coach and head cross country coach at Northwestern St., Taitano also worked as an assistant in the athletic department at Stephen F. Austin from 2010-2011.