Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in November

Do you share a birthday with a rocker? If you were born during the month of November, the odds are pretty good you'll be celebrating a birthday at the same time one of your favorite rock stars is as well.

There were a lot of talented musicians born during the month of November, including such Rock and Roll Hall of Famers as Anthony Kiedis, Kirk Hammett, Mike D., Jimi Hendrix and Matt Cameron.

READ MORE: See Over 150 Rock Star Yearbook Photos From Before They Were Famous

You've also got members of Korn, Slipknot, KISS, Megadeth, Bring Me the Horizon, Anthrax, Alter Bridge and the legendary Billy Idol also blowing out some candles this month. Scroll through the list below to see all of November's Rock + Metal Rock Star Birthdays.