ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KPEL News ) - A St. Martin Parish Correctional Deputy is now on the other side of the bars after she was arrested for her alleged role in a physical disturbance that happened on Thursday evening, August 24th, at a business located in the 4600 block of Catahoula Highway in St. Martinville

According to Sheriff Beckett Breaux, 30-year-old Myra Horton of St. Martinville is accused of being among several people "who actively engaged in a physical disturbance that resulted in injuries to the complainant." Horton was terminated and now faces the following charges:

1 Count(s) of LA. R.S. 14:34.1-Second Degree Battery-(Felony)

1 Count(s) of LA R.S. 14:329.1--Riot-- (Felony)

After turning herself in late Sunday evening, Horton now sits in the St. Martin Correctional Center.

"Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are sworn to uphold the law and are held to a higher standard," says the press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, she was terminated from her employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office."

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending.