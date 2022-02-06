One Dead in St. Landry Parish Shooting

St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting just outside of Opelousas that left one person dead.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, that shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall near the intersection of LA 104 and LA 3043 just outside of Opelousas city limits.

Thibodeaux says investigators have learned that one person and two vehicles were shot while a group of people were gathered outside the venue. According to Thibodeaux, someone dropped the victim at the hospital. That victim, Damien Joseph Lastrapes, Jr., 19, Opelousas, died at the hospital from his wound.

The investigation into Lastrapes's death is ongoing. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information about this shooting, call St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or at **TIPS, or send a tip via the P3 app. Someone who provides a tip leading to an arrest in this case could receive a reward of $2,500.

