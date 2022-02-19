One First Degree Murder Suspect Arrested in Opelousas Case

This situation began with a wellness check after family members of Corey "CJ" Rosette Jr. had not heard from him since Friday, February 11.

When officers with the Opelousas Police Department went to do a welfare check, they found the body of the 26-year-old Rosette in a home on Nicole Lane.

Police officials have arrested 18-year-old Jaleel Malik Durisseau on a charge of First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says because of the hard work of the investigative team and officers they were able to get information that Durisseau was at the scene where this death happened.

He adds that more arrests will be happening in connection with this case, and the investigation is still ongoing.

