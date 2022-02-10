One Man & Juvenile Female Shot in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that two people were shot last evening in the Opelousas area. Both victims were shot in the face.

A 24-year-old man was taken to a Lafayette hospital after being shot in the face. The female was also shot in the face. She had to be airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital.

Guidroz says both people were respoonsive on their way to the hospital.

If you know anything, please call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS(8477). You can also use the P3 app on your phone.

WalletHub: Louisiana Is The Worst State For Working Moms

10 Members of the Acadiana Got the Little Things Right Hall of Fame