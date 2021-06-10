A man and his girlfriend are behind bars after the man's elderly mother says the couple would not allow her to leave her bedroom for essential reasons and allegedly threatened to beat her if she did.

According to a press release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, 42-year-old Alvin Kennedy II and his 39-year-old girlfriend Lauren Oberle - both of Opelousas - allegedly would not let the 64-year-old legally blind victim leave her bedroom to shower or to use the restroom. As a matter of fact, detectives say they found a yellow cooking pot next to the bed that was being used as a toilet.

But, that's not all as detectives say the Opelousas couple was living with the elderly woman.

Detectives say the doorknob to the victim's bedroom was missing and the door was held shut with a white, plastic clothes hanger. The victim used a small end table to block the door to barricade herself inside from the couple. Investigators say furniture and boxes lined the walls with a small trail leading to the victim's bedroom.

Once inside the bedroom, detectives say there was no room to walk without stepping on clothing and other items. There was a full-sized bed, which the victim shared with her small dog.

Both Kennedy and Oberle have been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of Cruelty to the Infirmed. Bond for each has been set at $7,500.00.