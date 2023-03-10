OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A woman from Opelousas has been arrested after the woman she was supposed to be taking care of reported her for allegedly abusing her.

31-year-old Charnette Guillory was arrested this week by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office after they were alerted by the Louisiana Department of Health Adult Protective Services about the alleged abuse on Monday. Guillory was contracted through an agency based in Melville and was a caregiver for a resident in a group home in Opelousas. That resident told a group manager that Gullory punched her in the stomach while she was being bathed sometime at the end of January 2023. That's when the group manager asked for Guillory to be removed from the home as a caregiver.

Investigators say Guillory would allegedly constantly yell at the victim - a 45-year-old infirmed female.- and tell her that nobody wanted her. Other residents in the group home told authorities that Guillory would allegedly yell, curse and belittle the victim daily. One resident said the victim could be heard crying while she was behind the closed bathroom door with Guillory. Another resident said she saw Guillory hit the victim in hte stomach and witnessed her treating the victim cruelly.

St. Landry Parish Jail

On Wednesday, Guillory was arrested and placed in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of Cruelty to Persons with Infirmities. Her bond was set at $5,000.00.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz reminds you that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

