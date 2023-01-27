OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office are heading up the search today for an inmate who was able to escape the custody of law enforcement officials at St. Landry Parish Courthouse.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Spokesman Eddie Thibodeaux says the man escaped from the St. Landry Courthouse Thursday afternoon at around 3:30.

The inmate, identified as Raymond Latrelle Howard, left wearing his orange St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office jumpsuit, but authorities say he also could have picked up a grey sweater at some point.

He was last seen near the Townhouse Motel which can be found at 337 West Landry Street in Opelousas. St. Landry Street is also Louisiana State Highway 190.

In addition to the orange jumpsuit the man was wearing a metal chain around his waist, and he was also wearing shackles on his ankles. Officials say the man was also handcuffed.

The man was in jail for two counts of Battery of the Infirmed and four other bench warrants.

Officials describe him as a black male who is about five feet, five inches tall. The 31-year-old man is said to weigh around 130 pounds.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raymond Latrette Howard to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

When you contact Crime Stoppers you are completely anonymous. You can also use the P3 app on your mobile device to give the information.

