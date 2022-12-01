OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Stealing a gun from a police vehicle is not one of the smartest crimes to commit.

That's what 18-year-old Braylon Jones of Opelousas is accused of doing a week ago when he came across a police unit from outside of St. Landry Parish that had an officer's 9mm Glock 19 handgun inside. The incident happened on November 24. Four days after the officer reported the gun missing, narcotics detectives used information they received to not only track down the stolen gun but also to confirm and identify Jones and a juvenile as the subjects who allegedly burglarized the police unit and stole the service weapon.

“Opelousas Police Department were actively working burglary thefts in this area and detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to corroborate the information received through that agency," says St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. "I would also like to remind everyone that valuables should not be left in a vehicle, including weapons, handbags, purses, electronics, etc.”

Jones sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail on a charge of Simple Burglary. His bond was set at $5,000.

St. Landry Parish Jail Google Street View loading...

Anyone with information about illegal weapon or drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s hotline at 337-948-0970 or 948-1030. All callers and information are kept strictly confidential.

You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

