Opelousas Man Arrested in Shooting Near Lafayette Nightclub

A suspect in a January 2022 shooting near El Sido's Nightclub in Lafayette has been arrested once again after Louisiana State troopers say DNA evidence links him to the crime.

KPEL News reported on a fight that broke out January 23rd in a nearby parking lot during which 19-year-old Leandre Guillory of Opelousas allegedly shot a gun. Fortunately, he didn't hit anyone. But a responding Lafayette Police officer didn't miss after Guillory allegedly pointed the gun at the officer.

The injured Guillory ran away but was caught a short time later and sent to the hospital to treat his injuries. He was then arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in the initial shooting incident. He was later released from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on bond.

Google Scene of the shooting, Google maps loading...

The injured Guillory ran away but was caught a short time later and sent to the hospital to treat his injuries. He was then arrested after being released from the hospital and charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder in the initial shooting incident. He was later released from the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on bond.

A Glock handgun belonging to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office that was reported stolen from a department vehicle in December 2019 was found on the scene along the path Guillory took while running away from police. That Glock was forensically matched by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab to the weapon fired during the fight in the parking lot. State Police say Guillory's DNA was also found on the stolen Glock.

Landre Guillory (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) Landre Guillory (Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office) loading...

On June 28th, Guillory was arrested again and charged with Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer and Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Opelousas Police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Officer helped LSP detectives find Guillory in Opelousas. He was then arrested and brought back to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

The Lafayette Parish District Attorney's Office awaits the completion of the investigation.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021