Opelousas Man Killed In Crash

An Opelousas man is dead after crashing his car in Evangeline Parish.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on LA 13 near Brud Lane.

Troopers say Dustin Pierce was ran off the road in a curve and flipped. According to investigators, Pierce was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene. According to investigators, Pierce was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers are investigating whether or not Pierce was impaired.

The crash is the 27th fatal crash in Troop I in 2021. Pierce's death is the 34th crash-related death this year.