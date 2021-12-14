Opelousas Police Chief Says Heroin Delivered to a Home

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says that officers arrested a father and son Friday, December 10 after a large amount of suspected heroin was seized from their home.

This whole story actually begins with officers going out to investigate a potential missing persons situation. McClendon says the investigation revealed that there was a fight of some sort between 54-year-old Ricky Beard and 22-year-old Owen Ozenne about a package. Apparently, a family member took the package away from the home in an attempt to get rid of it.

McClendon says the estimated street value of the heroin is about $200,000, and Ozenne also had knowledge that the package was being shipped to their home at 842 Raymond Street in Opelousas. A total of 3 and 1/2 pounds of suspected heroin was seized from their home.

Photo courtesy of Opelousas Police

In addition to the investigation to confirm that the substance is heroin, McClendon says the substance will also be tested to find out if fentanyl is present. He says many overdose deaths have been attributed to heroin being laced with various amounts of fentanyl. Officials continue to combat, not only the heroin problem but other drugs being laced with fentanyl as well. The Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office has reported that fentanyl overdose deaths have climbed since 2018.

Both Beard and Ozenne were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance

Violations of being in possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug-Free Zone

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

They were both then each issued a bench warrant.