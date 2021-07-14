Imagine you are hanging out in your home and you hear gunshots. Then, you feel one of those gunshots hit you.

That's what happened in Opelousas last week as a person was in his home in the 100 block of South Cane Street on Thursday night. According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, the male victim told officers he heard several gunshots while he was in his home and then felt himself being struck in the back. Investigators say they found evidence of numerous rounds that were fired at the home.

100 block S. Cane St., google street view

The victim was placed into an area hospital in stable condition.

Opelousas Police need your help as no suspect or motive has yet been determined.

If you have any information related to the shooting, call Opelousas Police at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Your tip will remain anonymous.

Argument over Playstation Leads to Family Shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man is behind bars after the suspect allegedly shot his own cousin during an argument over a Playstation at a home in the 1300 block of Artigue on July 8th.



23-year-old Quintaz Guillory has been arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Turns out, he has been involved in other incidents involving firearm-related crimes and was wanted by other agencies.

The victim suffered serious injuries. Guillory sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Some Common Myths about Louisiana Debunked