Opelousas Woman Arrested After Initially Telling Police Someone Forced Entry, Fatally Shot Her Husband

An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she is accused of fatally shooting her husband.

According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, officers were called out just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night (Aug 10) after a female caller said that her husband had been shot.

Initially, the woman told police that someone had forced their way into the home and shot the victim. Once police were on the scene, they located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound in the chest area. Upon further investigation, officers were able to determine that there was a domestic dispute between the male victim, Jason Charles (44), and Ms. Niesha Charles—the person who made the call to the police.

Opelousas Police Cars KATC Photo loading...

Police were able to determine that a firearm was discharged at some point during the domestic dispute, striking and fatally injuring the victim. McClendon says that 31-year-old Niesha Charles was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty and Opelousas Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact their office at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.comor through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.