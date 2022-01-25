Opleousas Man Acussed in a String of Robberies in Acadiana

A man in Opelousas has been arrested after law enforcement officials think this man is responsible for multiple robberies in the Acadiana area.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says they suspect, based on surveillance video, that 30-year-old Theodore Silas robbed the Games Stop in Opelousas on January 2. The chief says they also believe Silas robbed the Check into Cash store on January 22.

Theodore Silas Photo courtesy of Opelousas Police Department loading...

Knowing that similar crimes had been committed in other areas, officials in Lafayette law enforcement worked with Opelousas Police about their case. Lafayette officials believe Silas is likely responsible for the robbery of the Game Stop in Lafayette December 28.

Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock) Handcuffs And Fingerprints (ThinkStock) loading...

In addition to the robbery crimes, McClendon says Silas was wanted on a felony warrant. When Opelousas officers went to McClendon's home, they recovered a firearm believed to habe been used in the crims, other evidence he says was related to the crime and $1,400.

Silas was booked on two counts of Armed Robbery with a firearm.

One of the biggest ways that anyone can help law enforcement is to speak up when they see something. If you are tired of crime, you can anonymously report information by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-948-TIPS(8477). Another anonymous way of talking to officials is to download and use the P3 app on your moblie device.

Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times

Louisiana Has 8th Most Underprivileged Children

Facts About Impaired Driving

Louisiana is 2021's Worst State For Working Moms

Teach Yourself Tips to Prevent Tragedy Involving Kids & Car

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Louisiana Flunked Out Again; We Have the 2nd Worst School System

Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?

Heatstroke Is Still Of Concern For Kids & Cars