Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - People have often wished they could be a Walmart greeter. Social butterflies would welcome the opportunity to say hello to customers and visit with friends as they enter the store. That position started right here in south Louisiana.

Times have changed in big box stores. Shoppers have seen the evolution to self-checkout, and undercover security guards patrol stores unnoticed until someone decides to give themselves the five-finger discount.

Once upon a time, we had a smiling face welcoming us into the store as we gathered food and other supplies on our lists. At Walmart, they were known as greeters, and a wonderful woman in Crowley, Louisiana, was the original holder of that title.

The first site of Walmart #310 in Crowley had opened in 1980 on North Parkerson Avenue, just south of I-10. Long-time residents still refer to it as "the old Walmart," a building that currently houses offices and meeting rooms for the Acadia Parish School System.

The current Walmart #310 sits right off I-10 at Exit 82, the east Crowley exit.

newspaper article Tracy Wirtz loading...

"Welcome to Walmart!" wasn't the way the greeter idea started for Crowley resident Lois Richard in 1982. The thought was to have an associate stand at the door of the store to decrease shoplifting which had become a problem at the relatively new establishment.

nametag Courtesy Lois Richard loading...

Her supervisor appointed Lois the first to stand guard, since it was her "hair-brained idea." Little did she know, the concept would catch the eye of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

Sam Walton and Lois Courtesy Lois Richarc loading...

After much debate from the corporation's board of directors, the greeter idea would be implemented company-wide. Additionally, Walmart would grow to be as well-known for its greeters as it is for its falling prices.

article about Lois Courtesy Lois Richard loading...

Today, the folks standing at the door are referred to as "hosts" and are employed at stores at higher risk for theft. They are the people who ask to see your receipt before you exit the building.

Unfortunately, every retail establishment falls prey far too often to ne'er do wells who decide to walk out without stopping to pay for their goods.

When I visited with Ms. Lois about her time at Walmart, she lamented the demise of true customer service, when smiling faces and happy personalities greeted you at the door.

Lois Richard Courtesy Lois Richard loading...

Mrs. Lois Richard worked for Walmart for 19 years before retiring. She is currently part owner in a local grocery store, Lagrange Food Mart. Her son Lee, who also worked at Walmart for 25 years, is co-owner. Locals will tell you they know how customer service should be done.

