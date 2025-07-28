NEW ORLEANS (KPEL) —The Orleans Parish Jail is facing backlash once again after accidentally releasing an inmate who is supposed to be behind bars.

This mistake comes months after 10 inmates infamously escaped from the same jail, leading to a nationally covered manhunt.

The ten inmates, including Derrick Groves, who is still at large but had an attorney present, were charged with simple escape on June 30th and pleaded not guilty.

Now, the latest 'oopsie' has the public and Matt Derbes, Homicide Unit Chief at the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, asking the same question: How does this keep happening?

Derbes is baffled at the mix-up up considering Bryan is twice the size of the inmate who was actually set to be released Friday.

How could this happen, especially after what happened two months ago? It was a shock.

Public Reaction: “Y’all are batting 1000!”

On social media, locals wasted no time dragging the jail’s leadership.

“Is this the one you ‘accidentally’ let out?” — Chuck E.

“How you gon’ accidentally release a dangerous inmate though?” — Raycheal J.

“This jail needs a new overhaul. Start from the top.” — Raycheal J.

“Girl, y’all really is too dumb.” — Royce R.

According to the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, Khalil Bryan, who is described as a 'very violent ' individual, was released from prison by mistake on Friday due to a 'clerical error'.

FOX 8 is reporting that Bryan faces multiple violent and non-violent charges, such as home invasion and domestic abuse.

In addition to the mistaken release, Derbes says the Sheriff's Office does not consistently upload judges' orders and warrants into the National Crime Information Center, where important inmate information used to locate or hold an individual is uploaded.

Previously, another inmate was almost walked out the front door because a detainer or warrant was not in place.

This is another big problem the Sheriff’s Office needs to fix

Thankfully, Derbes caught the mistake in time and put the correct information to prevent Lenton Van Buren's release, however, authorties are activetly searching for Khalil Bryan.

