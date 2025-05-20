Orleans Jail Maintenance Worker Arrested, Accused of Helping Inmates Escape

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A maintenance worker at the Orleans Justice Center has been arrested and booked on multiple charges after allegedly playing a role in the escape of 10 inmates from the facility last week.

According to law enforcement sources, 33-year-old Sterling Williams was booked Monday on 10 counts of principal to simple escape and one count of malfeasance in office. Williams, who worked maintenance at the jail, reportedly shut off the water supply to the cell the inmates later escaped from.

Williams told investigators he acted under threat, claiming inmate Antoine Massey warned he would “shank” him if he didn’t comply.

Security footage revealed the inmates escaped by breaking through a wall behind a toilet, exiting through a supply dock. Multiple surveillance cameras in the unit were reportedly offline at the time, and officials have acknowledged defective locks and possible inside help contributed to the breach.

After his arrest, Williams was transferred to a different facility for safety reasons.

6 Inmates Still at Large

Four of the ten inmates have since been recaptured, including Gary Price, arrested Monday in New Orleans East.

However, six fugitives remain at large and are considered armed and dangerous:

Derrick Groves – Convicted in a 2018 Mardi Gras double homicide

– Convicted in a 2018 Mardi Gras double homicide Antoine Massey – History of escape, now wanted for kidnapping and rape

– History of escape, now wanted for kidnapping and rape Lenton Vanburen – Accused of a 2021 homicide

– Accused of a 2021 homicide Jermaine Donald – Attempted murder, battery, and weapons charges

– Attempted murder, battery, and weapons charges Leo Tate – Awaiting trial for burglary and drug charges

– Awaiting trial for burglary and drug charges Corey Boyd – Charged in a 2024 fatal car burglary

Public Concern and Government Response

The jailbreak has sparked outrage among victims' families and public officials. Many families have gone into hiding out of fear for their safety. “My baby is scared. He won’t let my hand go,” one mother said.

Governor Jeff Landry has ordered a full investigation and issued executive orders in response. Meanwhile, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson faces mounting calls for accountability, though she has yet to respond to demands for her resignation.

A Criminal Justice Committee hearing is scheduled Tuesday, where agencies including OPSO, NOPD, State Police, and Homeland Security are expected to address how the escape occurred and what steps are being taken.