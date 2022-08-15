Over 50 Years at Miami Seaquarium, Lolita the Whale May Be Set Free

Lolita the killer whale entered the Miami Seaquarium in 1970. Thanks to the effort of activists who were on a mission to get Lolita removed from the amusement park, fifty-two years later, it looks like the orca will be returned to the ocean.

It has taken decades of discussions and protests to get Lolita freed, now 56 years old, Lolita (sometimes referred to as Tokitae or Toki) will have some story to tell once she returns to the wild. According to The Guardian, the orca performance tank is the smallest in North America.

Lolita is in relatively good health for being 56 years old. She outlived her tank-mate Hugo who died in 1980 after repeatedly ramming into the concrete walls of his tank.

The USDA's attending veterinarian filled a report that cited major issues over the care of Lolita claiming the whale is too old for some of the vigorous performance tricks Miami Seaquarium had her doing. She had a lower jaw injury and more.

The good news is that the new owners of Miami Seaquarium are open to releasing the whale so that she can possibly be reunited with her 93-year-old mother who is still seen roaming the Salish Sea.

Good luck to Lolita. Thank you for entertaining millions for over 50 years. What a journey you have been on. May you be free to roam and relax soon.