Overnight in Duson: Female Dies While Seeking Help After Crash

A crash overnight turned deadly when the driver-turned-pedestrian was hit by a truck.

According to a press release from Duson Police, the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when a truck being driven by the female went off the left side of the road, which left her truck unable to run properly. This happened in the 1000 block of Toby Mouton Extension Road in Duson.

Seeking help, the female then began walking west on the roadway trying to get help. The victim - dressed in black clothing, then stepped into the path of a pickup headed east on Toby Mouton Extension. The impact left her dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck did voluntarily submit to an Intoxilyzer Test and Duson Police say there were no indications of alcohol.

Authorities continue to investigate and ask if you have any information to contact the Duson Police Department.

We are awaiting the release of her identity following notification of next of kin.