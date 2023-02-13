Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes Interstate 10 Exit Ramp in Duson, Louisiana
DUSON, La. (KPEL News) - The Interstate 10 Eastbond Exit Ramp 92 in Duson, Louisiana, will be closed for the next few hours after an 18-wheeler tanker overturned and began leaking acrylic acid.
Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says his officers are on scene, as well as Louisiana State Police Haz Mat and the Lafayette Fire Hazardous Materials Unit. Haz Mat from State Police is there to help with the safe transfer of the material and to contain the spill.
Acute exposure to acrylic acid can cause redness, swelling, and tearing of the eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, coughing, and difficult breathing.
Chief Judice says they aren't sure of the cause of the crash as of yet. The driver is being treated at Lafayette General Oschner Hospital for non-life-threatening but serious injuries.
As for I-10 itself, the interstate does remain open in both directions but the Exit 92 Ramp in Duson Eastbound is closed and investigators say the ramp will remain closed for about eight hours.