Paintball Justice: Family Fed Up With Catalytic Converter Thieves Come Out Shooting

Catalytic converter thefts have been happening across Acadiana - and even the country - for quite some time now. The widespread thefts have even gotten the attention of lawmakers.

What is a Catalytic Converter?

According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a catalytic converter is "an automobile exhaust-system component containing a catalyst that causes conversion of harmful gases (such as carbon monoxide and uncombusted hydrocarbons) into mostly harmless products (such as water and carbon dioxide)."

What Makes a Catalytic Converter so Valuable?

So, why are so many catalytic converters being stolen, not only across Acadiana but across the country as well? Fox 8 in Indiana recently dug deep to answer that question. Here is what they found:

Inside a catalytic converter are three valuable metals, platinum, rhodium and palladium...Those who steal catalytic converters try to sell them once they remove the part from the car. They can be sold for up to $150, depending on the size of the converter.

You can learn more about catalytic converters by watching the VIDEO BELOW by Roadshow:

It's really amazing (and not in a good way) how these crime trends work. Catalytic converter thefts are so costly to vehicle owners and it's become another theft that vehicle owners need to be mindful of in addition to protecting what's inside of their vehicles.

Family Grabs Their Paintball Guns To Stop Apparent Catalytic Converter Thieves

A family in California says they have been hit by catalytic converter thieves multiple times. Well, by the 9th time, the family had enough.

When you see the video below, you will notice what appears to be a catalytic converter theft happening on one of the family's vehicles in the driveway. And that's when the father of the house's "boys grabbed their paintball guns and started shooting them."

Now, I can't endorse taking a paintball gun to a thief but I can certainly understand the family's frustration. With video evidence likes this - and the attempted theft happening in broad daylight - that would certainly warrant a slam dunk case against any criminal looking to take what isn't theirs.

