Panera has Free Bagels for Vaccinated Customers

If there's one thing we can all agree on as we head into America's birthday week, it's that we love free stuff. And since we've been through such a tough year, there are lots of local and national businesses who want to give us a reason to smile. And Panera Breads is one of the latest restaurants to offer an incentive for Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Of course, earlier this week Louisiana began an incentive program called Shot at a Million to give citizens who have been vaccinated a chance to win $10,000 a week, with a grand prize of a million dollars. (and yes, I already signed up!) It's just another way for us to get back to a "normal" way of life as quickly as possible. And who doesn't want a reason to get back to those pre-COVID days?

And if you love breakfast or Panera Breads, you're in for a treat. According to Delish.com, from July 2-4 the national chain restaurant is offering a free bagel to customers who have been vaccinated. You can choose from their assortment of freshly baked bagels that includes sesame, everything, chocolate chip, cinnamon swirl, asiago cheese, and cinnamon crunch. And the best part, you can grab a free bagel each day during the nationwide promotion. Just make sure you bring your vaccination card with you to present to the cashier.

The company is one of the dozens that are offering free food as an incentive and CEO Niren Chaudhary said in a press release, via Delish.com, "During the past year, we have focused on uniting and serving our entire Panera family; our guests, associates. and communities. We have come through one of our nation's greatest crises by supporting one another, and now, together, we can all take a simple act that will help our communities overcome this pandemic."

The Panera restaurant in Lafayette is located in the Autumnwood Shopping Center at 2622 Johnston Street. (at the corner of Bertrand Drive).