12 Preverification Sites Will Be Set Up on Saturday to Speed Entry into Tiger Stadium

A few weeks ago, LSU announced that Tiger fans would need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to enter the stadium. But exactly how this would be achieved was not unveiled until yesterday.

Preverification will be offered at 12 sites across campus from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday ahead of the 7:00 pm kickoff against McNeese. In addition to these 12 sites, mobile teams will be available across campus to verify proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff.

At any of the sites, vaccinated guests can show 1) an original COVID-19 vaccination card; 2) a photo or photocopy of a COVID-19 vaccination card; or 3) verified digital proof of vaccination including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app.

The negative PCR test will need to be verified from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm prior to arrival at the stadium gates.

LSU Athletics

Once proof is verified, guests will be given a wristband that will allow them access to designated entrance lanes at the gates of Tiger Stadium.

LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake will also be offering vaccinations on gameday at the Pete Mavarich Assembly Center.

Vaccinations will be offered from 12:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC. There is no cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who receive vaccinations on Saturday will be given a COVID-19 vaccination card, which will serve as proof of vaccination and allow for entrance into Tiger Stadium for ticketed guests.

In accordance with the governor's indoor mask mandate, all guests will be required to wear masks in the indoor locations of Tiger Stadium. Masks will not be required for guests 12 years and older while outdoors but are recommended in highly congested areas.