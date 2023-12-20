7 Ways to Reduce Anxiety and Release Stress During the Holiday Season

As we deal with the anxiety and stress of the holiday season, it's important that we find ways to reduce and release those feelings.

"Although it’s an exciting time to connect with family and friends to share some cheer, holiday stressors can steal the joy from the season," says Hannah Comeaux, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

Here are three things Hannah recommends you do DAILY to reduce anxiety and release stress:

Breathe

Hannah Comeaux: "Find a quiet and comfortable place to settle in for 5 minutes and close your eyes. Take 3 deep breathes in and out, releasing the stress and worry from the day as you exhale."

Communicate

Hannah Comeaux: "The two biggest holiday stressors are time and money! Collaborate with your spouse or significant other on what days you’ll spend with whom and whether you should draw names or set spending limits on gifts. Knowing what to expect intercepts tension. Coming to an agreement now will keep arguments down later. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from your spouse or other family members. After all, ‘tis the season for sharing!"

Make Plans

Hannah Comeaux: "Take time early on to set goals and block out time for shopping, holiday meal preparation, and special events like office parties. Don’t sweat it when everything doesn’t go perfectly!"

Prioritize

Hannah Comeaux: "Decide what’s really important for each day, each week, and long-term. Make shopping and to-do lists on your phone or snapshot written ones so they are always with you.

Get Some Sleep

Hannah Comeaux: "Quality sleep is very important to your mental and physical health. If you are not getting the rest you need, it can lower your immune system."

Take Care of You

Hannah Comeaux: "Take a little time out for self-care! Set the pace for your day by starting it with at least a few minutes of quiet time or something enjoyable. Small regiments in your day that are uplifting and refreshing will keep you at a productive pace."

Practice Gratitude

Hannah Comeaux: "Think of 3 things you are grateful for today. Even if it’s the simplest of things. This is part of taking in the moment. Appreciate it before it passes. Remember the reason for the season. What are you really going to remember about the holidays? The food? The gifts? Make memories that will last a lifetime and start or carry on traditions that will leave a family legacy! Let’s all try to find time throughout the day to be present and cultivate peace and thanksgiving."

"Anxiety is common in our complicated world," says Hannah Comeaux. "There is no shame in asking for professional help. If you don’t know where to start, reach out to a Licensed Therapist or Counselor."

