Louisiana Ranks as America’s Most Stressed State

Over the last couple of years, there is no doubt that most of us have experienced increased stress levels.

We've all dealt with things like illness, strenuous times at work, the tough economy, and a plethora of other issues.

With April being Stress Awareness Month, the folks at WalletHub have released its report on "2022's Most & Least Stressed States."

It's with a bit of sadness that we report that Louisiana checks in at the top of the list -- and not the good end of the list. According to the report, we're the most stressed state in America.

Before we show you the data, let's explain how the list was compiled.

To determine the states with the highest levels of stress, WalletHub compared all the states across 41 key metrics. They looked at things like average hours worked per week to the personal bankruptcy rate to the share of adults getting adequate sleep.

Below is how Louisiana ranked in some of the key metrics. Keep in mind that: 1=Most Stressed and 25=Average.

5 th – Avg. Hours Worked per Week

– Avg. Hours Worked per Week 12 th – Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep

– Share of Adults Getting Adequate Sleep 4 th – % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health

– % of Adults in Fair/Poor Health 27 th – Job Security

– Job Security 2 nd – Median Credit Score

– Median Credit Score 20 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 2 nd – % of Population Living in Poverty

– % of Population Living in Poverty 4 th – Divorce Rate

– Divorce Rate 1 st – Crime Rate per Capita

– Crime Rate per Capita 1st – Psychologists per Capita

On the flip side, if you want less stress in your life, move to Utah. The Utes were 50th on the list.

For the full report of all the states and a breakdown of all the rankings, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-stressed-states/32218.