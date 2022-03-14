Lafayette Ranked as 12th Most Obese City in America

It should come as a shock to no one that Americans are just less and less healthy as time marches on. In fact, it's estimated that over 40 percent of U.S. adults are obese.

And in Louisiana, well, we eat good. (That's putting it politely, right?)

The folks at WalletHub have just released the findings of their latest list involving the most overweight and obese cities in the United States. Several Louisiana cities ranked high on the list, and that's not a good thing.

Before we tell you how our cities ranked on the list, let us tell you about the criteria used to compile the ranking.

To identify the most overweight and obese cities, WalletHub compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across 19 key indicators of weight-related problems. Their data set ranges from the share of physically inactive adults to projected obesity rates by 2030 to healthy-food access.

Taking into account all these factors, Lafayette, Louisiana checked in at #12 overall. (Of course, being high on the list is not a good thing.)

Shreveport-Bossier City came in at #8. Baton Rouge was #10 while New Orleans was not much further down at #19.

Of all the metric categories, Lafayette ranked worst overall in one -- Highest % of Adults with Low Fruit/Vegetable Consumption. Shreveport was second and Baton Rouge was third in that category.

Below is how Lafayette ranked in some of the other categories:

Weight Problems in Lafayette (1=Fattest, 50=Avg.):

6th – % of Overweight Adults

40th – % of Obese Adults

23rd – % of Physically Inactive Adults

33rd – % of Adults with High Cholesterol

32nd – % of Adults with Diabetes

29th – % of Adults with High Blood Pressure

