What Would Happen if You Ate 262 Fun-Sized Candy Bars?

Is it possible to overdose on sugar this Halloween? Can a human being consume so much sugar at one sitting, that they risk death? If true, how much would a person have to eat?

Those tiny fun-sized candy bars that show up in abundance around Halloween look so enticing on the store shelves. How many times have you bought a package of your favorite mini candy bars thinking you'd only eat one, but by the time you got home your front seat was full of empty candy wrappers 'cause you'd eaten the entire package in the car?

Is it possible to overdose on sugar?

Technically, although hard to do, you can indeed overdose from too much sugar at one time and die.

How much sugar would it take?

According to the American Chemical Society, a deadly dose of sugar would be 13.5 grams of sugar for every pound of body weight.

So that means it would take 5.4 pounds of sugar to kill a 180-pound person. That is equivalent to 262 pieces of fun-sized Halloween candy or 1,627 pieces of candy corn.

Experts say this amount of sugar consumed all at once, would be toxic to the body and could result in death.

Two-thirds of Americans are overweight. One of the main causes is candy (sugar).

Men should never consume more than 9 teaspoons of sugar per day. Women never more than 6.

Calculate your own candy limit with this formula: Multiply your body weight by 13.5. Then divide by 9.3 grams, which is the average amount of sugar in a fun-sized candy bar.