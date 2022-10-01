Do You Have the Best Halloween Candy On Your Street?
We all know that word travels fast. So when it comes time for trick-or-treating, don't you want all the kiddos talking about how you have the best candy?
Trick-or-treaters these days form a game plan before they head out to collect their candy. They want to know which neighborhoods and which houses to go to find the good candy.
If you want to be one of those houses, Thrillist has put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy that you need to add to your list.
Here are the top 10:
1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
2. Twix
3. Snickers
4. KitKat
5. Butterfinger
6. 100 Grand
7. Mr. Goodbar
8. Nestle Crunch
9. Reese's Pieces
10. Hershey's Bars
Based on the Thrillist list, kids are wanting more of the chocolate candy than what some would call the "plastic" candy.
So, what's it gonna be? Are you going to be the cool house on the block that all the kids want to visit this year?
America's Top 10 Ice Cream Truck Favorites
Can you spot your favorite ice cream treat on the list?