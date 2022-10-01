Do You Have the Best Halloween Candy On Your Street?

Do You Have the Best Halloween Candy On Your Street?

Amazon.com

We all know that word travels fast. So when it comes time for trick-or-treating, don't you want all the kiddos talking about how you have the best candy?

Trick-or-treaters these days form a game plan before they head out to collect their candy. They want to know which neighborhoods and which houses to go to find the good candy.

If you want to be one of those houses, Thrillist has put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy that you need to add to your list.

Here are the top 10:

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

loading...

2. Twix

Amazon.com
loading...

3. Snickers

Amazon.com
loading...

4. KitKat

Amazon.com
loading...

5. Butterfinger

Wolverine Smash via You Tube
loading...

6. 100 Grand

Amazon.com
loading...

7. Mr. Goodbar

Amazon.com
loading...

8. Nestle Crunch

Amazon.com
loading...

9. Reese's Pieces

Amazon.com
loading...

10. Hershey's Bars

Amazon.com
loading...

Based on the Thrillist list, kids are wanting more of the chocolate candy than what some would call the "plastic" candy.

So, what's it gonna be? Are you going to be the cool house on the block that all the kids want to visit this year?

America's Top 10 Ice Cream Truck Favorites

Can you spot your favorite ice cream treat on the list?

Filed Under: Halloween 2022, Halloween Candy, trick or treat
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL