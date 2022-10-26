How Old Is Too Old to Trick-or-Treat?

Are you one of those people who hand out candy to older kids and as they walk away from your front door whisper, "they are too old to be trick or treating"? A 2021 survey asked 1000 people what age they thought is too old for trick or treating.

Halloween is one of America's favorite holidays, coming in second only to Christmas. According to a today.yougovamerica.com survey, 23% voted Halloween their favorite holiday. But when it comes to the age of trick-or-treaters, how old is too old?

12% of the respondents thought 12 was the age kids should stop trick or treating making it the number one answer in the survey followed by 13.

In the chart above you may have noticed that 26% of people feel like kids should never be considered too old to trick-or-treat.

The survey also found that 61% of Americans hand out candy and 12% say they'll pretend to not be home. 2% will ask trick-or-treaters to go away.

