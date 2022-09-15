Acadiana Trick or Treat Times for 2022

Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 are being released throughout Acadiana, so go ahead and dust off the candy buckets and let's take a look...

Children Trick Or Treat In Brooklyn On Halloween Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

Time to break out the Halloween decorations and get serious about your costume.

Is this going to be the year you go all out?

Don't answer that, it's a trick question. Every year should be the year you go out!

The 2022 Trick or Treat times are starting to be released for Parishes around Acadiana.

Not all Parishes have reported their Trick or Treat times yet, but we'll update this list as new information is released.

From our news partners at KATC -

2022 Acadia Parish Trick or Treat Times

Church Point: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Crowley: TBD

Estherwood: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Iota: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Mermentau: October 31, 5:30 to 7:00 pm

Morse: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Rayne: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm/Fright Fest 6 to 8 pm

2022 Evangeline Parish Trick or Times

Basile: TBD

Chataignier: TBD

Mamou: October 30, 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Pine Prairie: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Turkey Creek: TBD

Ville Platte: TBD

2022 Iberia Parish Trick or Treat Times

Jeanerette: TBD

New Iberia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Delcambre: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Loreauville: TBD

Halloween Brings Out Trick-Or-Treaters, Young And Old (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) loading...

2022 Jeff Davis Parish Trick or Treat Times

Elton: TBD

Jennings: October 31, 5 to 7 pm

Lacassine: TBD

Lake Arthur: TBD

Welsh: TBD

2022 Lafayette Parish Trick or Treat Times

Broussard: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Duson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Youngsville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

2022 St Landry Parish Trick or Treat Times

Arnaudville: October 29, 6 to 8 pm

Cankton: TBD

Eunice: TBD

Grand Coteau: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Lawtell - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Leonville: TBD

Morrow - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Opelousas: TBD

Palmetto: TBD

Plaisance - October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Port Barre: TBD

Sunset: TBD

Washington: TBD

Children Trick Or Treat In Brooklyn On Halloween Getty Images loading...

2022 St Martin Parish Trick or Treat Times

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Butte La Rose: TBD

Cade: TBD

Catahoula: TBD

Cecilia: TBD

Henderson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Parks: TBD

St. Martinville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Stephensville: TBD

2022 St Mary Parish Trick or Treat Times

Amelia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Baldwin: TBD

Bayou Vista: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Berwick: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Franklin: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Morgan City: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

Patterson: TBD

2022 Vermilion Parish Trick or Treat Times

Abbeville: TBD

Erath: TBD

Gueydan: TBD

Kaplan: TBD

Maurice: October 31, 6 to 8 pm