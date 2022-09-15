Acadiana Trick or Treat Times for 2022

Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2022 are being released throughout Acadiana, so go ahead and dust off the candy buckets and let's take a look...

2022 Trick or Treat Times For Acadiana

Time to break out the Halloween decorations and get serious about your costume.

Is this going to be the year you go all out?

Don't answer that, it's a trick question. Every year should be the year you go out!

The 2022 Trick or Treat times are starting to be released for Parishes around Acadiana.

Not all Parishes have reported their Trick or Treat times yet, but we'll update this list as new information is released.

2022 Acadia Parish Trick or Treat Times 

Church Point: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Crowley: TBD
Estherwood: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Iota: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Mermentau: October 31, 5:30 to 7:00 pm
Morse: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Rayne: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm/Fright Fest 6 to 8 pm

2022 Evangeline Parish Trick or Times

Basile: TBD
Chataignier: TBD
Mamou: October 30, 5:30 to 8:30 pm
Pine Prairie: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Turkey Creek: TBD
Ville Platte: TBD

2022 Iberia Parish Trick or Treat Times

Jeanerette: TBD
New Iberia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Delcambre: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Loreauville: TBD

2022 Jeff Davis Parish Trick or Treat Times

Elton: TBD
Jennings: October 31, 5 to 7 pm
Lacassine: TBD
Lake Arthur: TBD
Welsh: TBD

2022 Lafayette Parish Trick or Treat Times

Broussard: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Carencro: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Duson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Lafayette: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Scott: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Youngsville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

2022 St Landry Parish Trick or Treat Times

Arnaudville: October 29, 6 to 8 pm
Cankton: TBD
Eunice: TBD
Grand Coteau: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Krotz Springs: October 31, 5:30 to 7:30 pm
Lawtell - October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Leonville: TBD
Morrow - October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Opelousas: TBD
Palmetto: TBD
Plaisance - October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Port Barre: TBD
Sunset: TBD
Washington: TBD

2022 St Martin Parish Trick or Treat Times

Breaux Bridge: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Butte La Rose: TBD
Cade: TBD
Catahoula: TBD
Cecilia: TBD
Henderson: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Parks: TBD
St. Martinville: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Stephensville: TBD

2022 St Mary Parish Trick or Treat Times

Amelia: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Baldwin: TBD
Bayou Vista: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Berwick: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Franklin: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Morgan City: October 31, 6 to 8 pm
Patterson: TBD

2022 Vermilion Parish Trick or Treat Times

Abbeville: TBD
Erath: TBD
Gueydan: TBD
Kaplan: TBD
Maurice: October 31, 6 to 8 pm

