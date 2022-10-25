Halloween Night Weather in Lafayette Looks Perfect for Trick-or-Treating

It's hard to plan for Halloween when weather patterns this time of year can be unpredictable. Will it be in the 80s? Will it be raining? Could we expect a late-season hurricane? Those cool, clear autumn nights sometimes don't make their way here until November.

But it looks like we're set to have a nice fall day (and night) in the Acadiana area come Halloween.

Weekend showers are expected to roll through late this week and into the weekend. But we'll start to see the rain stop and the sun start to peek out on Sunday, giving most families plenty of time for their lawns to dry out before the trick-or-treaters start to roll through.

Some light winds through the day and into the evening on Monday will keep those mid-70s temperatures on the cooler side, but it shouldn't be so cold that kids will be forced into heavy jackets while they're out trick-or-treating.

Trick-or-Treating Tips

While it may not be terribly cold, it isn't a bad idea to have a jacket or sweater handy for younger kids to wear between houses on Halloween. That way, you can minimize exposure to the elements.

There are always some safety tips that have to be followed when it comes to trick-or-treating. One of the most important is to make sure kids stay on the side of the road or, preferably, sidewalks. Having lights or reflective material on costumes also helps to make sure motorists are aware of the children out that night.

It's also a good idea to travel together in groups, and never let them trick-or-treat alone. Even if they are trick-or-treating with friends, it's never a bad idea to go along with them or make sure a trusted adult is with them for the added safety.

