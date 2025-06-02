(KPEL-FM) - Everyone should feel safe in their home and in the town they live in. Hopefully, that's the case for you.

A new study out highlights the safest cities in Louisiana for 2025, and there might be a surprise or two on the list.

What Makes a City One of the Safest in Louisiana?

The report was released by SafeWise, and they used the most up-to-date FBI crime data as the backbone of the report.

We use the most up-to-date FBI crime data as the backbone of our reports. This means we rely on voluntary, self-reported information that cities and jurisdictions across the country report through the FBI Summary Reporting System (SRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

How SafeWise Determines the Safest Cities Rankings

The "safest" cities rankings are intended by SafeWise to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.

Louisiana Crime Trends in 2025: Encouraging Signs of Improvement

When it comes to Louisiana, violent crime experiences remain high across the state. However, some of the state's safest cities are showing encouraging signs of progress.

Survey Shows Fewer Louisianans Worry About Crime in 2025

Findings from a survey of Louisiana residents show a decrease in worries about crime compared to last year's results. Daily safety concerns dropped from 69% to 56%, and gun violence concerns decreased from 72% to 66%.

Only 36% of Louisiana Residents Feel Safe

Survey results showed that 36% of people in Louisiana feel safe, lower than the national average of 48%.

Top 10 Safest Cities in Louisiana for 2025

Nevertheless, there are some cities where you can feel safe. Here are the top 10 safest cities in Louisiana: