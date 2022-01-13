Louisiana Governor Makes Announcement Regarding Statewide Mask Mandate
In response to the rising cases of the omicron variant, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the media and the state.
This follows Monday's announcement by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to reinstate an indoor mask mandate. "This variant is much more transmissible and infecting many more people than any other previous strains that we've encountered," stated Edwards, who says the state has seen more than 35,000 COVID-19 reinfections since the start of the pandemic.
Edwards even addressed the fact that Mardi Gras parades will be here soon as the state desperately wants to celebrate the holiday
To many people's surprise, Governor Edwards - who showed up to the press conference wearing a mask - did not reinstate a statewide mask mandate.
