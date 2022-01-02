Due to the recent surge in COVID-19, Lafayette Parish School System has sent an update to parents concerning possible staffing challenges and new quarantine guidance for staff and students.

In an update sent out Saturday evening (1/2/22) via lpss.com, the Lafayette Parish School System is alerting parents of possible staffing issues and detailed new COVID-19 protocols for staff and students when school resumes Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

In the update, LPSS tells parents -

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, staffing may be challenging as we face similar workforce concerns as other organizations. Parents should have contingency plans in place in the event that a class or school closes temporarily, or bus routes are canceled because of staff being quarantined due to COVID-19.

LPSS goes on to ask parents, students, and staff to be vigilant with safety mitigation measures.

In bold lettering the first paragraph of the update, LPSS tells parents "It remains important that you keep your child home if he/she is sick."

Parents are encouraged to have contingency plans in place in case a class or school needs to close temporarily and unexpectedly. Parents are also warned that bus routes could have to be cancelled because of bus drivers being quarantined due to COVID-19.

LPSS isn't saying all of this will absolutely happen, but instead are just giving parents a heads up so they can be prepared once school resumes Tuesday, Jan 4.

LPSS Updated COVID-19 Protocol For Staff And Students

Based on CDC guidance, the following Louisiana Department of Health quarantine guidance has been issued for students and staff:

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If the school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then the case should isolate for a full 10 days.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

Students who have completed the primary series of an mRNA vaccine:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

- have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR

- have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months, OR

- have been boosted

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible

Students who are unvaccinated:

Stay home for 5 days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional

days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should

quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

- are unvaccinated, OR

- have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted,

OR

- completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted

Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Also included in the message to parents, Lafayette Parish School System also addresses masks in school and on school buses.

"Although not required, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged at this time. Masks are still required on buses. As the COVID-19 conditions evolve, we will communicate regularly to our families about the steps being taken."



To read more, head over to lpssonline.com.