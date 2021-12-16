Santa Offers Kids $100 to Get COVID Vax at Shreveport Mall

Get our free mobile app

I don't know about you, but I'm not sure how I feel about this. The Louisiana Department of Health is using 'Santa' and a gift of $100 to entice kids to get the COVID vaccination at Mall St. Vincent with 'Shots with Santa' this weekend.

I actually heard about this marketing campaign a little bit earlier today from Dodie Horton, Louisiana House Representative for District 9. She and I both had some of the same concerns. What proof are people going to be asked to provide of who these kids are and that the person they are with is the actual parent or legal guardian? In short, we have questions.

Also, isn't there something a little weird about tying Santa to COVID vaccinations? But then again, I'm not a huge fan of the 'Shot for 100' incentive program to begin with. Maybe it's because I got vaccinated before the incentive programs began and I missed out? Who knows? It just feels weird.

Obviously, I'm in the minority, because this incentive program is being backed by the City of Shreveport, the Louisiana Department of Health, and LSU Health Shreveport. Here's the official press release from the city:

Children ages 5 and up are eligible to get vaccinated.

Am I being too sensitive? It just seems a little hinky to use Santa and the Christmas season celebrating the birth of Jesus as a gimmick to market something that is so controversial to our youth and their parents/guardians. Where do you stand? Shoot me a message, I'd love to hear your thoughts at erin.bristol@townsquaremedia.com.

