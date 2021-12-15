“mRNA Vaccine Trailblazer” Explains His Opposition to COVID Vaccine Mandate for Kids

Last week, the Louisiana House Health and Welfare Committee voted against Governor John Bel Edward's desire to add the COVID vaccine to the school immunization schedule.

This week, Governor Edwards expressed that he will ignore that vote and put the rule into effect for the Fall of 2022, according to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

“The risk to these young people from COVID-19 is significant enough, serious enough that the vaccine is warranted for them, but it’s also part of a larger effort to make sure we’re dealing with the pandemic,” said Edwards.

Dr. Robert Malone, an American virologist and immunologist who claims to be the original "inventor" of mRNA and DNA vaccines (he explains that HERE), spoke at the committee hearings about why he is against mandating the COVID vaccine for students, specifically the Pfizer vaccine that has gotten FDA approval for the persons 16 and older and has given Emergency Use Authorizations for ages five and older.

I am not an anti-vaxxer in the sense of I don't think any vaccines should be used. I am absolutely against the idea of mandating vaccines for children that constitute an unlicensed, untested product.

KPEL Photo

Dr. Malone joined the Moon Griffon Show to expound on that, detailing why he believes the vaccine can be dangerous for children to take, giving examples and calling for parents to think hard before allowing their children to get a vaccine "that constitute(s) an unlicensed, untested product." He talked about the spike proteins that "often cause permanent damage in children's critical organs, including their brain and nervous system, their heart and blood vessels including blood clots, their reproductive system and it can trigger fundamental changes in their immune system."

You may be asking, "If Dr. Malone invented mRNA technology, then why is he trying so hard to undermine its use?"

Dr. Malone's response: "I am concerned about how the technology is being developed and implemented...This novel technology has not been adequately tested. It's all been rushed. We need at least five years of testing and research before we can really understand the risks. Harms and risks often become medically revealed years later."

Dr. Robert Malone, Youtube via The Intellectual People Podcast

He went on to say that when this concern was presented to one of the key figures at the FDA vaccine-related advisory committee that the response was that the vaccinations would need to occur to see what those harmful effects are.

"Here's the most alarming part of it," pointed out Dr. Malone: "Once these damages occur - if they do occur - they're irreparable."

Dr. Malone, called the "mRNA vaccine trailblazer" by prnewswire.com, went on to say that these damages in children happen at a rate of 1 in 2,000 to 1 in 3,000 kids "so in most cases he or she will be fine...But you can't fix the lesions in their brain. You can't repair heart tissue scarring. You can't repair the genetically-reset immune system. And this vaccine could potentially influence the reproductive health of future generations of your family."

Dr. Joe Kanter, Facebook via Governor John Bel Edwards

He also discussed his issues with the CDC on the changing definition of what a vaccine is and delved into his disagreement with Governor Edwards and "his boy" State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter in their shared position on the COVID mandate.

They're mandating that you take an experimental product. That's just flat-out illegal. And they don't care.

Dr. Malone went on to say that parents should be able to decide whether their children should take the vaccine, not some "government bureaucrat."

Ask yourself if you want your own child to be a part of the most radical medical experiment in human history.

house.louisiana.gov

There is an opt-out available for parents which Edwards says is "consistent with the way we do other vaccinations as well and we’re not going to change that." But, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder says it's too laborsome.

“Parents should not be forced to go through the process of jumping through hoops to opt their children out of the COVID shot," said Schexnayder to lawmakers. "Let me say that as clearly as possible. The COVID-19 shot should not be added to be required for schools."

Top Ten Pandemic Challenges for Parents and Children

Moon Griffon's Most Memorable Nicknames

10 of Televisions Most Iconic Cars