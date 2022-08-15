Baton Rouge Elementary School Shuts Down Due to ‘Several COVID-19 Cases’

Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge closed Friday (08/12/22) due to what administrators describe as "several COVID cases."

The school year has gotten off to a rough start for Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge.

According to WBRZ.com, the school shut down today, less than a week after the start of the new school year, due to what administrators describe as "an abundance of caution due to several COVID cases on campus."

The classrooms impacted by the virus will be deep cleaned over the weekend as the administration prepares to resume classes on Monday (8/15/22).

Below is part of the statement from Wedgewood Elementary via WBRZ, and you can read the full statement at WBRZ.com.

"Yesterday morning, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases at Wedgewood Elementary. The staff immediately began implementing contact tracing protocols provided by health officials, and staff and students who have come into close contact with the impacted individual(s) were being notified.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the difficult decision to transition the students at Wedgewood Elementary to remote learning effective today, August 12, 2022. The students not identified as close contacts will return to in-person learning on Monday, August 15, 2022."

