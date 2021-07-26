Parish Brewing Company To Release ‘No Slaw, Extra Toast’ Raising Canes Inspired Beer

A local brewery has found some inspiration from a popular chicken-chain for their next limited release adult beverage. Parish Brewing is playing on the, "No slaw, extra toast" order modification at Raising Canes to deliver a Lemonade IPA to beer and chicken lovers alike.

With a 7% ABV, this Lemonade IPA is no brunch mimosa. With the new brews coming in 4-packs, it seems as tough taking down a couple of these beers could be quite refreshing on hot summer day in South Louisiana.

With a 7% ABV, this Lemonade IPA is no brunch mimosa. With the new brews coming in 4-packs, it seems as tough taking down a couple of these beers could be quite refreshing on hot summer day in South Louisiana.

You can grab yourself a cold one the Parish Brewing Co. taproom this Wednesday or order a 4-Pack online here.

Parish Brewing Co. is all about coming up with unique adult beverages that appease directly to drinkers here in South Louisiana. Check out some of their past limited runs below.

I personally can't wait to give one of these Lemonade IPA's a try. I may even need to get a Box Combo, No Slaw, Extra Toast to pair it with!

Now, don't have too many of these IPA's at once. You'd hate to end up with a hangover...