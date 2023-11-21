Not only does Louisiana have numerous, insanely great local restaurants, but we have some incredible chain restaurants as well. Now, experts have named one "The Best Chain Restaurant in Louisiana".

When you think of chain restaurants, places like McDonald's, Burger King, and Taco Bell are probably some of the first ones that come to mind.

Chain restaurants really began to take off back in the 50s and 60s as the United States' highway system began to connect the Country in ways it never had.

Consistently tasty, hot, and relatively cheap fast food restaurants from coast to coast quickly appealed to travelers looking to make a quick pit stop after hours of driving.

According to stacker.com, as of 2021, Louisiana was home to 9,140 restaurants, with 3,975 of them being chain restaurants.

Driving across Louisiana, you'll find chain restaurants offering everything from pizza to burgers, tacos to smoothies, coffee to fried chicken, and much more.

When you think of Louisiana-born chain restaurants, we've got some great ones.

Obviously, there's Popeyes and Raising Cane's, the quickly expanding Walk-On's, Acme Oyster House, Drago's Restaurant, and more all known and loved around Louisiana and the United States.

Just taking a look across Acadiana, we've got Pizza Village, Deano's Pizza, and Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse, and Oyster Bar to name a few.

While not technically a restaurant, Lafayette's own Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a huge favorite across Louisiana and the U.S.

Sure, we've all got our favorites, but who was named "The Best Chain Restaurant in Louisiana"?

From newsbreak.com -

"The editors over at Mashed have conducted a study to find each of the 50 states' best chain restaurants.

They have meticulously sifted through recommendations, online reviews, and other forms of recognition to pinpoint the absolute best chain restaurant in each state."

After the dust settled, Raising Cane's was named "The Best Chain Restaurant in Louisiana".

Raising Cane's stands by the adage of doing one thing, and doing it well.

That one thing is obviously chicken, or as Raising Cane's says "One Love".

The menu at Raising Cane's is relatively simple, with an emphasis on freshly prepared chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, and a special dipping sauce known as "Cane's Sauce."

Raising Cane's has gained popularity for its commitment to using fresh, never frozen, chicken tenders and for its dedication to a limited menu that emphasizes quality over quantity. The chain's signature Cane's Sauce, a tangy and flavorful dipping sauce, is also a notable part of the Louisiana-born restaurant's lore.

Read more at newsbreak.com.