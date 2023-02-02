OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - A woman who lives in Colorado is accused of doing one of the most despicable things you can do to an elderly parent: using the Power of Attorney to take advantage and defraud her mother.

In November 2020, 58-year-old Cypriane Kim Williams of Parker, Colorado, was able to obtain Power of Attorney of her 87-year-old mother who currently lives in Opelousas. That's when the alleged financial exploitation began.

Another family member became suspicious of Williams when the daughter contacted the family member to sign for a mortgage loan being taken out on the victim's home. That family member was an heir to the estate and that signature was needed, but it wasn't given to Williams.

A complaint was made to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on June 22, 2022. Investigators say they learned that Williams had gained access to a total of seven bank and credit card accounts beginning when she obtained Power of Attorney. Investigators say Williams allegedly had checks printed and requested credit cards issued with her credentials. According to bank and credit card statements, investigators say Williams completed 333 credit card purchases, 39 bank account transactions and 33 wireless money transfers, all totaling $61,900.06, excluding $3,183.75 towards privately hired care for the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on November 18, 2022. She didn't turn herself in to authorities until Tuesday, January 31st.

St. Landry Parish Jail

Williams was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Exploitation of the Infirmed

Identity Theft (7 counts)

Access Device Fraud (372 counts)

Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds (33 counts)

“I would like to commend our Elderly Services division for the outstanding job of investigating this case," said St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz in a press release. "Reports of physical abuse, financial exploitation or other concerns regarding our elderly citizens can be made with our Elderly Services by calling 337-948-6516.”

Williams' bond has been set at $100,000.00.

