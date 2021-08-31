Say goodbye to the parking meters, at least in one prominent parking lot in Downtown Lafayette.

Starting on Wednesday, September 1st, meters will be removed from the Garfield Street Parking Lot by Lafayette Consolidated Government and replaced by a kiosk pay station. The modernizing of equipment used to collect parking payments is already in place at the Rosa Parks Lot.

Downtown parking meter, KATC

According to a newsletter from the Downtown Development Authority, the pay station will be located at the corner of Jefferson and Garfield street near the crosswalk. The rates and timeframes charged, though, will remain the same as the meters. That means no increase in the price of parking to make up for the modernizing of the parking equipment.

Parkmobile App, image via video on Parkmobile website

Also, for anyone who wants to pay for parking in the Garfield Lot using their smartphone, you will need to download the ParkMobile parking app.

One important thing to note: Your license plate will be required to pay at the kiosk.

This is part of changes being made to parking in Downtown Lafayette.

Federal Funds to Fix These 5 “Curvy,” Accident-Prone Roads in Lafayette Parish