PAW Patrol Live! Returning to Cajundome on October 23 & 24

PAW Patrol Live! "The Great Pirate Adventure" will be making its return to the Cajundome in Lafayette on October 23 & 24, 2021.

The action-packed, music-filled live production will feature Ryder and your favorite pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol.

The gang will embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure and it's sure to mesmerize your little ones.

There will be a total of four performances over the two days and tickets for all shows go on sale on June 22nd beginning at 10:00 am. There will be performances at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm each day.

Tickets start at $24.25 and can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Ticket prices are inclusive of a $5.50 facility fee. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply.

There will also be a limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages available, starting at $110.75. The VIP package includes a premium seat location and exclusive Meet & Greet with PAW Patrol characters after the show. Each adult and child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a VIP ticket.