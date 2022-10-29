Pelicans Larry Nance Jr’s Commitment to the Youth Off the Court is Amazing to See (Video)

The New Orleans Pelicans have started the season 3-1 and are the talk of the league. However, the Pelicans are making noise in the New Orleans streets.

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is giving back to the city by auctioning off a game-worn jersey from each home game. Nance will match the jersey's final sale price and the proceeds will go to the New Orleans Public School District.

Nance will choose a different school for each auctioned jersey and that school will receive the proceeds from said jersey's sale. The Pelicans played yesterday and the school chosen ended up being the Arthur Ashe Charter School.

This is a cause anyone can get behind and it's fantastic to see the Pelicans have an impact on and off the court.