Person Finds Business Card from John Wayne Gacy While Going Through Grandparent’s House

John Wayne Gacy, one of the most prolific serial killers in history, also ran a construction business called P.D.M. Contractors.

John Wayne Gacy Documentary

If you've ever delved into the horror that was John Wayne Gacy, then you know how creepy finding something of his would be. Much less finding it in a family members home.

While Gacy has been a part of serial killer lore for decades, there has been renewed interest in him due to the new Netflix documentary Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

Who was John Wayne Gacy?

Following on the heels of the successful Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, the Gacy documentary comes some three years later. It focuses on his life in Waterloo, Iowa, where he was first arrested, for sodomy, and follows all the way through his execution after being found guilty of raping and murdering 33 boys and young men in the Chicago area.

During the documentary, there is some focus on Gacy's construction business, P.D.M Contractors. There are even pictures shown of the business card that he would give to people. P.D.M. stood for Paint, Decorating and Maintenance.

Being pretty well known, connected, and seemingly liked in the community, Gacy claims that he was busy, workwise. That means that he was most likely in these people's houses. So many thoughts go into your head when you really think about that.

John Wayne Gacy's Business Card

As it turns out, a person on Reddit that goes by the username u/watchperson1 made a claim on the site in the r/WTF subreddit that John Wayne Gacy had done construction for their grandparents during his time in Chicago between 1971 and 1978 (the year he was caught).

For proof, they claim that while going through some things in the house, they came across his business card, and showed it.

It's the same card that can be seen in the Netflix Gacy documentary, and, of course, online.

The card has P.C.M. Contractors on it, along with the logo for the business that depicts a cartoon man (possibly Gacy?) leaning on a house. It also has the address of the company, which just so happens to be Gacy's house, as his house doubled for the business front. It included his phone number, and of course his name at the bottom of the card.

In the comments, the poster responds to a couple of inquiries.

One was a statement that read, "Most serial killers are super nice on the outside" to which the response from the poster was, "True, my grandma til this day hasn’t said a bad word about him" complete with a crying emoji.

to which the response from the poster was, complete with a crying emoji. The second was a response to someone wanting to buy the business card. The poster said they would sell it for 10 bitcoin.

Now, 1 bitcoin, as of this writing, is worth $38,231.99. That means that, to the poster, the business card is worth $382,319.99. You wanna put in a bid to own a piece of serial killer history? From the little research I did, Gacy's original paintings don't even go for that much.

However, this could definitely fetch some serious cash to those collectors that are into this kind of thing, if the original poster decides to get rid of it for less than 10 bitcoin.

If you have the time to go down the rabbit hole of information about John Wayne Gacy, his victims, the horrible crimes that he committed, possible accomplices, and more, then you'll know just how creepy this finding is. And why it belongs in the r/WTF subreddit.