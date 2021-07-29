Person Found Dead in Car in Office Depot Parking Lot

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department have confirmed that a person was found deceased in a vehicle on Johnston Street this morning.

The vehicle was found parked on the side of the store in the parking lot of Office Depot at 4670 Johnston Street.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas, a spokeswoman for the department, says they do not suspect foul play in the death.

More details will be released as they become available.

It's an ongoing investigation at this time.